Ocala Police hosted “Who’s in the box” to prevent against gun violence among teens

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department teamed up with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the school district, and others.

The theatre performance is meant to be dramatic, showcasing the consequences of pulling a trigger.

The most recent shooting was two weeks ago when police say a 14-year-old accidentally shot himself in the neck.

Sasha Henderson a mom said these problems can be easily fixed but it starts at home.

“Just pay attention to your kids down to the music they are listening to, the activities they may be involved in start asking questions, and be more involved in your kid’s life.”

Police said teen shootings are increasing and through this performance say that one bad choice can change their life.

