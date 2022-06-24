Portions of Marion County under boil water notice

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of Marion County are under a boil water notice.

This is for homes and businesses in the Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities.

Utility officials issued this last night due to a loss of pressure at the water treatment facility.

It will be in effect until further notice.

TRENDING STORY: High Springs firefighters exstinguish burning tree

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.