Portions of Marion County under boil water notice

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of Marion County are under a boil water notice.

This is for homes and businesses in the Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities.

Utility officials issued this last night due to a loss of pressure at the water treatment facility.

It will be in effect until further notice.

