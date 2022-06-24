Residents struggle without power for more than 20 hours after Thursday thunderstorms

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Severe thunderstorms Thursday evening caused some big burdens for residents in Ocala. Many located in the area of E Silver Spring Blvd. still have not regained power at their homes after more than 20 hours.

People in Ocala are still struggling with the impacts of last night's storm and in the sweltering heat, it's been a difficult day for them. #stormcoverage pic.twitter.com/A2XND86OTU — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) June 24, 2022

Behind Big Lots, NE 6th St. was closed off after a tree fell over - cutting the power supply to 31 homes. Annette Wharton’s apartment is one of them.

“It’s too hot to not have electricity in Florida,” she said.

She told us she tried to contact the city’s electric utility and was put on a 20-minute hold before someone came to the phone. She said she couldn’t reach them at all Thursday night. The groceries she just bought have spoiled and she’s running out of water.

She’s been splitting her time between inside her apartment unit and car, trying to find even just a moment of relief in front of the air conditioning.

“It’s been horrible,” she said. “I was in my recliner, sitting there and I just heard the wind and then I heard cracking and trees were just going down.”

When TV20 was on the scene around noon, a Cox cable and internet crew were working, but no sign of city utilities. As of 1:13 p.m., the city’s electric outage map shows a crew has been assigned to work on the downed tree and restore power, but with today’s afternoon storms, that work has likely been delayed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.