Shot clock summer camp prepares high school hoopers for future format

FHSAA will not require schools to have shot clocks
Shot clock to be introduced, not mandated next season
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The days of stalling for minutes at a time or even an entire quarter in boys and girls’ high school basketball are numbered.

Recently, the Florida High School Athletic Association approved a measure to conduct games with a 35-second shot clock in order to produce more action and possessions for teams. The amendment will go into effect this fall.

The idea behind it is so it will help the flow of the contests, along with preparing college-bound players for what the speed of the game will be like at the next level.

Originally, the approval stated that for the for the first two seasons, all high schools governed by the FHSAA wouldn’t be required to own and use a shot clock. That measure would take hold in the third year of the rule.

The language of the rule was changed to make the third year optional, as well, after taking the burden of the cost into account for all schools. The average cost for a shot clock is roughly $2,900.

The Columbia Tigers and other high schools from North Central Florida are attending shot clock camps at Florida Gateway College this summer to prepare for the change in pace of play. The prevailing thought is the new format will also improve the level of play because of the constant movement and fast-tracked possessions.

The extra possessions will also help create more drama near the end of games since teams can’t just go into a stall and run out the clock like they’ve done traditionally.

