Advertisement

Two semi-trucks collide blocking traffic on I-75 in Lake City

Crews use crane to pull semi back onto I-75 after crashing through guardrail
Crews use crane to pull semi back onto I-75 after crashing through guardrail(FDOT)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A collision on I-75 in Lake City closed lanes on the interstate for most of the early morning rush Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a broken-down semi-truck was parked along the side of the northbound lanes of the interstate near the U.S. Highway 90 exit.

Another semi with a trailer crashed into the vehicle, pushing it off the road and through the guardrail.

Crews used a crane to pull the semi back onto the road and remove it. The roadway has since fully reopened.

No major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 6/24/22
Researchers with IFAS hope to produce tea plants thanks to sandy soils.
What’s Growing On: Tea Plants
UF IFAS growing tea plants in NCFL
UF IFAS growing tea in NCFL
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST