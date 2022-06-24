Two semi-trucks collide blocking traffic on I-75 in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A collision on I-75 in Lake City closed lanes on the interstate for most of the early morning rush Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a broken-down semi-truck was parked along the side of the northbound lanes of the interstate near the U.S. Highway 90 exit.

Another semi with a trailer crashed into the vehicle, pushing it off the road and through the guardrail.

🚨Attention #LakeCity drivers: FHP is reporting a crash with injuries on I-75 NORTHBOUND at MM-425, near Sisters Welcome Rd 🚘 THE RIGHT AND CENTER LANE ARE CLOSED! Give yourself extra time, and detour if you can! 📸 @fl511_i75 pic.twitter.com/16Efvo3UnH — Lisa Sacaccio (@lisasacaccio) June 24, 2022

Crews used a crane to pull the semi back onto the road and remove it. The roadway has since fully reopened.

No major injuries were reported.

