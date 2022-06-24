Two semi-trucks collide blocking traffic on I-75 in Lake City
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A collision on I-75 in Lake City closed lanes on the interstate for most of the early morning rush Friday.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a broken-down semi-truck was parked along the side of the northbound lanes of the interstate near the U.S. Highway 90 exit.
Another semi with a trailer crashed into the vehicle, pushing it off the road and through the guardrail.
Crews used a crane to pull the semi back onto the road and remove it. The roadway has since fully reopened.
No major injuries were reported.
