Union County JROTC awarded in national competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - The Union County JROTC leadership team was honored at the national championship in Washington, D.C. this week.

The Union County cadets won two phases of online competition to get to the national competition, which closed Wednesday night.

Only forty teams out of nearly 1,400 from around the world earned the trip.

Cadets were tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership values, leadership skills, and financial literacy.

