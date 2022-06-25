Chiefland Police Department fundraiser raises over 1,500 dollars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland Police officials raised just over a grand to go towards the department’s Christmas fund.

The first of three auctions ended this week, after raising 16-hundred 70 dollars.

Officials with the department auctioned off sweet treats and officers’ children even helped make cakes and cookies.

Last year, Chiefland police were able to give gifts to 25 children through the fund.

CPD will have two more auctions this year.

TRENDING STORY: City of Gainesville hosts first-ever city services fair

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.