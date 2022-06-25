Child abuse claims made against preschool employee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A childcare facility has been shut down after complaints of child abuse were made.

Police said the Bradford Preschool & Learning Center is closed because video evidence showed an employee physically abusing toddlers.

“The Starke police department assisted the Department of Children and Families with serving an emergency suspension order at the Bradford preschool, “said Detective Chase Hunter.

Police said there are complaints dating all the way back to 2016.

“This employee’s name has been brought up on more than one occasion through previous investigations, “said Starke Lieutenant Michael Rooney.

Police said that they recently gathered substantial evidence that supports those allegations.

They obtained video evidence from the daycare facility during the execution of a search warrant last August.

When police initially asked for the footage the owner of the daycare said the cameras weren’t working.

14 days ago a police report was made against the childcare facility. In an interview Tv 20 conducted two weeks ago, a mother said she witnessed her son being abused.

“After he tried to pick his head up again, she put her hands around the back of his neck. She then pushed his head down again. She did it again, three times in total”.

The Bradford Preschool & Learning Center prompted 5 complaints, all related to child abuse.

“I will say there has been a pattern that pattern is very concerning to the members of the stark police department. Um, and the department of children, families, “said Rooney.

Robin Bryant, the daughter of the owner of the daycare, was arrested and accused of choking a child in 2014.

She made a deal to avoid prosecution. Investigators say if any parents have any concerns or complaints call the Starke police department at 904-964-6161.

