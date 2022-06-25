Advertisement

Columbia deputies warn residents of electric company scam

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some fake electricians made a power play that didn’t pan out.

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout for two white males in their early twenties going door to door while claiming to be from an electric utility.

The men may ask unusual questions about your property.

In one case, deputies say the culprits got agitated and left when the homeowners asked for identification.

