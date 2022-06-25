Columbia deputies warn residents of electric company scam

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some fake electricians made a power play that didn’t pan out.

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout for two white males in their early twenties going door to door while claiming to be from an electric utility.

The men may ask unusual questions about your property.

In one case, deputies say the culprits got agitated and left when the homeowners asked for identification.

TRENDING STORY: Budget Inn receiving $4M grant for affordable housing

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.