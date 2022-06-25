Gators Finke sets second American record at FINA World Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary. (WCJB) - Two-time Olympic gold medalist, and current Gators swimmer, Bobby Finke, continued his record-setting performance at the FINA World Championships on Saturday.

Finke, who already won a gold medal by setting an American record earlier in the week in the men’s 800 meters freestyle, finished the 1,500 meters final in a time of 14:36.7 to earn a silver medal in the event. His time at the World Championships was nearly three seconds faster than his gold medal finish at the 2020 Summer Games.

He’s now the fastest American swimmer in the 800 and 1,500 meters for the freestyle.

