Gators Finke sets second American record at FINA World Championships

Finke set the American record in the 800 & 1,500 meter freestyle in the same week
First placed Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, center, second placed Bobby Finke, left, of the...
First placed Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, center, second placed Bobby Finke, left, of the United States and third placed Florian Wellbrrock of Germany celebrate after the men's 1500m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary. (WCJB) - Two-time Olympic gold medalist, and current Gators swimmer, Bobby Finke, continued his record-setting performance at the FINA World Championships on Saturday.

Finke, who already won a gold medal by setting an American record earlier in the week in the men’s 800 meters freestyle, finished the 1,500 meters final in a time of 14:36.7 to earn a silver medal in the event. His time at the World Championships was nearly three seconds faster than his gold medal finish at the 2020 Summer Games.

He’s now the fastest American swimmer in the 800 and 1,500 meters for the freestyle.

