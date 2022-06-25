Levy County hit and run accident leaves one woman dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida highway patrol troopers are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and killed a Morriston woman Friday night.

The 47-year-old woman was walking a white bike along county road 3-37 in Levy County when she was hit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did not stop and instead left.

Troopers believe the truck to be a Ford Ranger pickup made between 2006 and 2011.

The truck may be missing the right headlight and turn signal light.

