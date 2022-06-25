Levy County hit and run accident leaves one woman dead
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida highway patrol troopers are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and killed a Morriston woman Friday night.
The 47-year-old woman was walking a white bike along county road 3-37 in Levy County when she was hit.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver did not stop and instead left.
Troopers believe the truck to be a Ford Ranger pickup made between 2006 and 2011.
The truck may be missing the right headlight and turn signal light.
