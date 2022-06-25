Advertisement

Ocala road closed for sewage leak repair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sewer line break closed a road in Marion County to start the weekend.

State Road 464, which is Southeast 17th Street will be temporarily closed between 20th Avenue and 22nd Avenue.

Traffic will be redirected as construction is underway to repair the sewer line.

