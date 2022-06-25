Ocala road closed for sewage leak repair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sewer line break closed a road in Marion County to start the weekend.

State Road 464, which is Southeast 17th Street will be temporarily closed between 20th Avenue and 22nd Avenue.

Traffic will be redirected as construction is underway to repair the sewer line.

TRENDING STORY: High Springs firefighters extinguish burning tree

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.