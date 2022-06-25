Reports: UF running back Demarkcus Bowman to seek transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gator running back Demarkcus Bowman has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Running back is a position of depth at Florida. Bowman was battling fellow returnees Nay’Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard for playing time, plus transfer Montrell Johnson and freshman Trevor Etienne.

Bowman already transferred to Florida from Clemson following the 2020 season. As a Gator last fall, the 5-foot-9, 192 pound Bowman carried 14 times for 81 yards.

If Bowman does in fact move on from Florida, the move comes pretty late in the offseason. However, schools often have a bundle to deal with in getting to 85 scholarship players. Defensive back Mordecai McDaniel and defensive back / special teams player Fenley Graham are also no longer on the roster after participating in spring practice.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.