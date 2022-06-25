Sunshine State Games attracts fencers from across Florida

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Sunshine State Games generally attract a wide swath of athletes competing in a variety of sports, and this year is no exception.

The first day of the fencing competition featured two fighting style categories for participants from six different age divisions to choose to compete in - The Saber or Foil.

Children as young as eight-years-old were in the heat of battle trying to earn the necessary 15 points per match to advance through the various rounds and claim a gold, silver, or bronze medal.

The competition was officiated in accordance with the Amateur Athletic Union, and all participants had to be a member of the AAU to compete.

Electric sabers were used to record accurate hits and determine which fencer struck their opponent first.

Daniel Brenton, who trains with the Fioretto Fencing Academy believes the sport has allowed him to develop in more ways than one.

“It means a lot for me to be able to compete in fencing because it is a way of self improvement,” said Brenton. “It helps you grow physically, mentally, it helps you focus, it helps you think.”

As for Lia Garibay, she also appreciates the sport for its cerebral qualities.

Well, in general it’s really fun and it’s a lot of strategy, so I think I enjoy that aspect of it,” said Garibay. “It’s not all physical, You can experiment with different techniques and find out what’s unique to you.”

The competition wraps up Sunday.

