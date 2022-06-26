Advertisement

The City of Gainesville hosts its first City Services Fair

The City Services Fair was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center.
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents had the opportunity to engage with multiple city services today.

The first annual City Services Fair was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center.

Residents learned about city programs and events, available city jobs and had the opportunity to meet with representatives from many city services and programs.

These services and programs included Gainesville Regional Utilities, the fire department’s Paramedicine Program, and the city’s Recreation and Cultural affairs.

“The idea is to get the community out here and engaged in what the city provides. Both the city of Gainesville and GRU. As well as things that can help you at GRU save money on your utility bill, which I know everyone is interested in,” said Tony Cunningham, Interim GRU Manager.

Organizers said the city will also be doing scaled-down versions of this fair by catering to the specific needs in many different neighborhoods.

