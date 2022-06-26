“My body, my choice”: Hundreds march down the streets of Gainesville against the repeal of Roe v. Wade

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My body, my choice.” That’s the chant hundreds of people took to the streets of Gainesville as they fight for women’s rights.

This comes after the Supreme Court’s decision to leave abortion rights up to the states.

“I just broke down in tears,” said Emily Mele, protestor.

“Women and people with uterus’ need to be able to make that decision for themselves,” said Jennifer Forshee, protestor.

It’s been nearly 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision was made, which legalized abortion in the United States, and now those protections are gone.

“50 years ago I marched in Washington D.C. for the same right...to choose. And 50 years later it’s being taken away,” said Beverly Posa, protestor.

It’s not just women coming out here to support women, but men are sending a message as well.

“If you don’t agree with abortion that’s cool, the first amendment says you don’t have to, but keep your policy and keep your beliefs off of other people’s bodies,” said Aaron, protestor.

Some are calling this a “big loss” for women as they believe it’s a woman’s right to choose. Yet others are taking this as a win as they believe it’s a baby’s right to live.

“I’m here today to support life. From the moment of conception, we are an individual humans and I believe that that individuality comes today I got my red hair and freckles from mom and dad,” said John Lecocq, protestor.

Looking back 40 years ago, Posa said she’s thankful she was able to have an abortion.

“It’s so sad to think that my grandchildren won’t possibly be able to have an abortion. I have to keep the faith and say yes they will be able.”

Pro-life or pro-choice, many made sure to make their voices heard and they said they won’t back down.

