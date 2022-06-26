Newberry man arrested after being accused of having sex with someone half his age

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars for having sex with someone “half” his age.

On Friday officials with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the calls of a suicidal person.

Deputies found 32-year-old Cory Pariseau, who was accused of having sex with the caller’s 16-year-old daughter.

The victim said that Pariseau “did” have sex with her, but Pariseau denied it and requested an attorney.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of sexual assault of a minor.

His bond is set at 100 thousand dollars.

