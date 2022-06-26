Advertisement

Newberry man arrested after being accused of having sex with someone half his age

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars for having sex with someone “half” his age.

On Friday officials with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the calls of a suicidal person.

Deputies found 32-year-old Cory Pariseau, who was accused of having sex with the caller’s 16-year-old daughter.

The victim said that Pariseau “did” have sex with her, but Pariseau denied it and requested an attorney.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of sexual assault of a minor.

His bond is set at 100 thousand dollars.

TRENDING STORY: Levy County hit and run accident leaves one woman dead

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Newberry man arrested after being accused of having sex with someone half his age
Gainesville abortion protest
This comes after SCOTUS made the decision to leave abortion rights up to the states.
“My body, my choice”: Hundreds march down the streets of Gainesville against the repeal of Roe v. Wade