Advertisement

Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
'He was screaming for help': Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark