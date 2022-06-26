The Starke Police sent released a letter from the DCF about the temporary closing of Bradford Preschool

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police officials have released the letter from DCF about the temporary closing of Bradford Preschool.

On Friday, June 24th, The State Department of Children and Families suspended the school’s license.

This comes after police opened a child abuse investigation earlier this month on the school for the fifth time

These letters were sent to parents at the preschool about the suspension.

The halt of operation comes after DCF and Starke Police officials say code violations were seen from video footage inside the daycare.

Episcopal Children’s Services are helping families in the city.

