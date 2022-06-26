Advertisement

The Starke Police sent released a letter from the DCF about the temporary closing of Bradford Preschool

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police officials have released the letter from DCF about the temporary closing of Bradford Preschool.

On Friday, June 24th, The State Department of Children and Families suspended the school’s license.

This comes after police opened a child abuse investigation earlier this month on the school for the fifth time

These letters were sent to parents at the preschool about the suspension.

TRENDING STORY: DCF shuts down Bradford Preschool after five investigations into child abuse

The halt of operation comes after DCF and Starke Police officials say code violations were seen from video footage inside the daycare.

Episcopal Children’s Services are helping families in the city.

For a link to find other child care options in the county, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Submissions for the Appleton Museum mobile photography contest and exhibitions are starting...
Submissions for the Appleton Museum mobile photography contest and exhibitions are starting July 1st
Submissions for the Appleton Museum mobile photography contest and exhibitions are starting...
Submissions for the Appleton Museum mobile photography contest and exhibitions are starting July 1st
The Starke Police sent released a letter from the DCF about the temporary closing of Bradford...
The Starke Police sent released a letter from the DCF about the temporary closing of Bradford Preschool
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER