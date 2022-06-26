Submissions for the Appleton Museum mobile photography contest and exhibitions are starting July 1st

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One Ocala museum is asking you to take out your cell phones and snap a picture.

The Appleton Museum is accepting submissions for the mobile photography contest and exhibitions starting Friday.

All images must be taken with a mobile phone or tablet.

There are four categories you can submit to.

Those are portraits, nature, in motion, and accidentally awesome.

Submissions must be turned in by the end of July.

