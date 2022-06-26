Advertisement

Submissions for the Appleton Museum mobile photography contest and exhibitions are starting July 1st

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One Ocala museum is asking you to take out your cell phones and snap a picture.

The Appleton Museum is accepting submissions for the mobile photography contest and exhibitions starting Friday.

All images must be taken with a mobile phone or tablet.

There are four categories you can submit to.

Those are portraits, nature, in motion, and accidentally awesome.

Submissions must be turned in by the end of July.

For more information on how to apply, click here

