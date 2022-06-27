Advertisement

4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight

(Source: CNN, CNE, NOTIRED RED DE APOYO, VIA CABLENOTICIAS, TWITTER/@PETROGUSTAVO
By Stefano Pozzebon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) – Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a bullfight arena in Colombia Sunday.

According to Governor Ricardo Orozco, one child, two women and an adult man lost their lives.

More than 300 people were treated at hospitals, according to health officials in the area.

The stadium collapse happened as the town was marking the celebrations for the upcoming Feast of Saint Peter.

The incident has already had some political repercussions with Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro calling on mayors to suspend bullfights to avoid similar tragedies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Larry Howard, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest credit card thief
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as Russian missile hits crowded mall
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment