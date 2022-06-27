The Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting to discuss the proposed new Wild Spaces Public Places tax

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County and Alachua city commissions will have a joint meeting.

They will talk about the infrastructure part of the proposed new Wild Spaces Public Places tax.

There will be questions like whether they should improve lands for conservation, wildlife habitat, or water quality.

TRENDING STORY: Summerfield man arrested after assaulting multiple people in road rage incident

Other questions will be providing citizen oversight and independent audit by levying a 1% sales surtax for ten years.

This meeting is open to the public but to comment, you must be in person only.

It starts at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.