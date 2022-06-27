Advertisement

The Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting to discuss the proposed new Wild Spaces Public Places tax

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County and Alachua city commissions will have a joint meeting.

They will talk about the infrastructure part of the proposed new Wild Spaces Public Places tax.

There will be questions like whether they should improve lands for conservation, wildlife habitat, or water quality.

TRENDING STORY: Summerfield man arrested after assaulting multiple people in road rage incident

Other questions will be providing citizen oversight and independent audit by levying a 1% sales surtax for ten years.

This meeting is open to the public but to comment, you must be in person only.

It starts at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

The Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting to discuss the proposed new Wild Spaces...
The Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting to discuss the proposed new Wild Spaces Public Places tax
The Children’s Table is having a free bread giveaway.
The Children’s Table is holding a free bread giveaway
How can you stick with your workout routine over the summer.
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer workout routine
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer workout routine