Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigates block party shooting in Archer

Crime scene
Crime scene(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was wounded when a gunman opened fire at a block party in Archer early Saturday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the shooting in the Holly Hills area near Southwest 169th Drive and 170th Street at about 1:20 a.m.

They found a 28-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Deputies treated her until an ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (352) 955-1818. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Alachua County Crime Stoppers Inc at (352) 372-STOP (7867) or download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.

