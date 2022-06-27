The Children’s Table is holding a free bread giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is having a free bread giveaway.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. or until they run out.

It is located at 680 W Thrasher Dr in Bronson.

They will be giving away specialty bread rolls, sandwich thins, and other special treats.

This event is open to the public.

