The Children's Table is holding a free bread giveaway

The Children’s Table is having a free bread giveaway.
The Children’s Table is having a free bread giveaway.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is having a free bread giveaway.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. or until they run out.

It is located at 680 W Thrasher Dr in Bronson.

They will be giving away specialty bread rolls, sandwich thins, and other special treats.

This event is open to the public.

