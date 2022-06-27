Florida track and field star Anna Hall a finalist for The Bowerman award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning SEC, NCAA, and U.S. outdoor titles in the heptathlon, Gator Anna Hall is now up for the highest honor in collegiate track and field, having been named a finalist for The Bowerman on Monday.

Hall won NCAA titles in the pentathlon (indoor) and the heptathlon (outdoor) and helped Florida to the team championship in both seasons. During the course of this year’s outdoor season, Hall tallied the second, fifth, and seventh-best heptathlon scores in collegiate history. At the NCAA outdoor championships, she also placed second in the 400m hurdles.

Hall joins Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner and Cal thrower Camryn Rogers as finalists and will be recognized at The Bowerman Presentation, Dec. 15 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colo. Gator Jasmine Moore was not announced as a finalist, despite sweeping SEC and NCAA long jump and triple jump titles in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

UF’s only previous female finalist in the award’s history was Yanis David in 2019. On Tuesday, Gator sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh could be named a finalist for the men’s award.

