Former UF running back Demarkcus Bowman bound for UCF

Bowman rushed 14 times for 81 yards last season
Florida running back Demarkcus Bowman (23) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida running back Demarkcus Bowman (23) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three days after appearing in the NCAA transfer portal, former Gator running back Demarkcus Bowman announced his commitment to UCF on Monday.

Bowman will be attending his third different school. He had already transferred to Florida from Clemson following the 2020 season. As a Gator last fall, the 5-foot-9, 192 pound Bowman carried 14 times for 81 yards. Transferring to UCF re-unites Bowman with former Gator tight end Kemore Gamble, who also left Gainesville for Orlando in the offseason.

The Gators still have talent at running back on the roster. Nay’Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard are returnees, transfer Montrell Johnson comes to UF from Louisiana, where he played under new Gator head coach Billy Napier, and freshman Trevor Etienne is the brother of former Clemson star Travis Etienne and hopes to create his own legacy.

