Gainesville man returns to prison for failing to register as a sex offender

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is sentenced to 42 months in federal prison following a conviction on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Octavius Durdley, 43, of Gainesville was convicted by a federal jury in February 2022 after evidence was presented that Durdley refused to comply with state and federal registration requirements.

Durdley was initially arrested in June 2009 after he left a thumb drive at his workplace containing graphic images of children. A subsequent search of his home revealed an extensive collection of child pornography.

He was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to 136 months behind bars and a lifetime of supervised release. After getting out of prison, prosecutors say he initially complied with registration requirements, however, he announced his intention not to comply with guidelines in October 2019.

He was found guilty of violating his federal supervision and sentenced to 16 months behind bars. Following his release in January 2021, he again refused to register leading to the latest conviction.

Durdley is a former lieutenant with Bradford County Emergency Services.

“This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

