Advertisement

Gainesville Police arrest credit card thief

A man was put behind bars in Alachua County after officers say he used stolen credit cards to make purchases.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man was put behind bars in Alachua County after officers say he used stolen credit cards to make purchases.

Gainesville Police arrested Larry Howard, 30, on numerous charges. Surveillance video and transactions show Howard using credit cards that do not belong to him.

RELATED: Gainesville man returns to prison for failing to register as a sex offender

Detectives spoke to Howard’s girlfriend who showed them cards hidden in her apartment. She also gave officers other paperwork Howard stole including a student I.D., a birth certificate, a UF Health receipt, and a Florida driver’s license.

Howard is charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, along with fraud, burglary, battery, and theft charges, and is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Florida 15-week abortion law challenged in court
Reproductive healthcare providers challenge Florida’s 15-week abortion ban in state court
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Crime scene
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigates block party shooting in Archer
Gainesville Police arrest credit card thief