Gainesville Police arrest credit card thief

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man was put behind bars in Alachua County after officers say he used stolen credit cards to make purchases.

Gainesville Police arrested Larry Howard, 30, on numerous charges. Surveillance video and transactions show Howard using credit cards that do not belong to him.

Detectives spoke to Howard’s girlfriend who showed them cards hidden in her apartment. She also gave officers other paperwork Howard stole including a student I.D., a birth certificate, a UF Health receipt, and a Florida driver’s license.

Howard is charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, along with fraud, burglary, battery, and theft charges, and is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

