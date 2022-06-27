‘I’m so at ease now’: Childcare organizations assist parents with alternate daycare options after reported child abuse cases in Bradford Preschool

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After reports of child abuse at Bradford Preschool, parents are receiving resources from organizations who are helping them find alternative daycares in Starke, FL.

“And I’m like did nobody just see what happened? Is anyone gonna do anything?” expressed parent Brenda Perez.

Starke Police issued an emergency suspension order for the Bradford Preschool after parents reported multiple cases of child abuse and neglect.

In one of the many cases filed, video evidence shows an employee physically abusing toddlers. The incidents date back to 2016. Parents say the daycare staff never informed them of the students’ injuries.

The families we spoke to, shared that even more incidents of child abuse and neglect were reported last year. However, they are now they’re at peace knowing they were able to transfer their children to other daycare facilities.

“It’s great, they come home happy, I don’t have to worry about anything,” said mother Brenda Perez. “I’m so at ease now. As far as I’m concerned, everything’s been going great, so it makes me feel better when I’m at work or at home.”

In a statement, Starke Police say their efforts with the Department of Children and Families along with Episcopal Children’s Services will now provide parents alternate daycare options.

“We can help them find the childcare that would best meet their circumstances and their needs,” said Teresa Matheny, Chief of Programs for Episcopal Children’s Services.

Families from Bradford Preschool may also apply for financial assistance online. Parents told TV20 that the assistance has been a long time coming.

“Our only purpose is to help families, find the care they need,” shared Matheny. “We also have financial systems.”

Starke Police officers are still investigating past incidents from Bradford Preschool which will remain suspended in the meantime.

