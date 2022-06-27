Jorge Perez, co-conspirator convicted in rural hospital billing scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal jury has convicted the men accused in a $1.4 billion scheme to run a North Central Florida hospital, among others, into the ground.

Jorge Perez, 62, and his co-conspirator Ricardo Perez, 59, were convicted Monday after a 24-day trial in the Middle District of Florida. They were found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, five counts of health care fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering of proceeds greater than $10,000.

Evidence presented in the trial showed a scheme to unlawfully bill laboratory testing services through rural hospitals, including Regional General Hospital in Willison. They also committed health care fraud on five occasions and tried to launder the money from the scheme.

Prosecutors say the defendants targeted and took control of financially distressed rural hospitals through management agreements and purchases. By controlling the hospitals, they could use the hospitals for higher reimbursement rates for laboratory testing from insurance contracts.

Jorge and Ricardo Perez promised to save the hospitals when taking control but instead billed them for hundreds of millions of dollars in a “pass-though” billing scheme. They made it appear the testing was done by the hospitals when, in most cases, it was done by labs controlled by the defendants.

After private insurance companies began to question the billing, they would move on to another hospital, leaving the rural hospitals in a worse state than when they began.

Both men face a maximum penalty of 20 years for each of the health care fraud and wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy counts, and 10 years for each substantive health care fraud count.

“The defendants, in this case, engaged in an elaborate scheme to prey upon distressed medical facilities across multiple states and defraud private insurers,” said U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg. “Today’s verdict clearly demonstrates our vigilance to prosecute those who violate our laws for profit.”

The rural hospitals involved in this case were: Regional General Hospital of Williston, a 40-bed facility located in Williston, Florida; Campbellton-Graceville Hospital (CGH), a 25-bed rural hospital located in Graceville, Florida; Chestatee Regional Hospital, a 49-bed rural hospital located in Dahlonega, Georgia; and Putnam County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed rural hospital located in Unionville, Missouri.

