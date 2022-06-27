Ocala CEP highlights Ocala’s retirement community and the rapid growth of it

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The rapid growth of Ocala is also bringing in seniors to North Central Florida.

In this week’s weekly buzz, the CEP shows us one of the nation’s largest retirement communities.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala company keeping people healthy from their own garbage cans

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.