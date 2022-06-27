Partnership for Strong Families will serve over 500 NCFL students this back to school season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders with Partnership for Strong Families are planning to serve over 500 local children in foster care by sending them back to school with a backpack full of supplies.

Children they serve live outside of their home and in the care of a foster parent, relative, or caregiver.

Organizers hope to relive costs of back to school season for these homes, especially with recent inflation and supply chain issues.

You can donate supplies by dropping them off or having them delivered to the Partnership for Strong Families main office, stopping by a drop-box location in each county, or providing a financial donation.

“All of us know that the rising costs of the world right know is hard,” said director of communications, Stevie Doyle. “It gives us the chance to alleviate the burden of the families that are taking care of children in their homes. So it gives us an opportunity to give back to them and it lets the community to rally around them as well. They are incredibly grateful. We get pictures, hundreds of pictures of kids with their backpacks on the first day of school. Just really grateful.”

$25 can pack an entire backpack for one child.

Donations will be collected until July 8th.

PSFS is supplying for 13 counties and need the head start for this annual donation drive.

“We have to pack 500 backpacks for these youth. We pack them individually for the grade they are going into so it takes us a lot of time. We will pack for about two weeks in July. Once we are done we give them to our case workers, families, foster parents so these children will have them for the first day of school which is in August so we have to get a head start now collecting all these supplies so we are ready to go” said Doyle.

Organizers will be packing backpacks from July 11-15th and July 18-22nd at the United Way of North Central Florida.

Leaders encourage anyone to come out, volunteer and help make a difference in these students school year.

CLICK HERE to volunteer or donate.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Congregation B’nai Israel

Fabco Air

Progressive Orthodontics

ReQuest Physical Therapy

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Gainesville Vineyard

Gainesville Physical Therapy & Wellness, LLC

CROM Corporation

Benton Pediatrics

Vystar Credit Union

Hill Family Dentistry

Santa Fe College

Afternoon Restaurant

Anita Zucker Center for Excellence in Early Childhood Studies

Comfort Temp Company

University of Florida Veterinary College

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.