Advertisement

Petco Love to donate $25K to the Humane Society of North Central Florida

Humane Society of North Central Florida
Humane Society of North Central Florida(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charity supported by Petco is giving the Humane Society of North Central Florida a $25,000 grant investment on Thursday.

Petco Love will hold an event to donate the funds at the Petco location on West Newberry Road at 2 p.m. The money will be used to support their efforts to care for abandoned and neglected animals in North Central Florida.

“We are incredibly grateful for this life-saving investment from Petco Love,” said Heather Thomas, executive director of the humane society. “We rescue nearly 3,000 pets a year from shelters across the North Central Florida region. Support from Petco Love will help ensure we can continue to match pets and people for a lifetime.”

RELATED: Partnership for Strong Families will serve over 500 NCFL students this back-to-school season

Petco Love is a nonprofit supported by pet supply retailer Petco with the goal of finding loving homes for pets in need.

“Our investment in HSNCF is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

RELATED: Marion County Humane Society raises funds for animals during its 2nd annual ice bucket challenge

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Partnership for Strong Families will serve over 500 NCFL students this back to school season
Partnership for Strong Families will serve over 500 NCFL students this back to school season
Partnership for Strong Families will serve over 500 NCFL students this back to school season
Partnership for Strong Families will serve over 500 NCFL students this back to school season
WCJB WEATHER
The Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting to discuss the proposed new Wild Spaces...
The Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting to discuss the proposed new Wild Spaces Public Places tax