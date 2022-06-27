Petco Love to donate $25K to the Humane Society of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charity supported by Petco is giving the Humane Society of North Central Florida a $25,000 grant investment on Thursday.

Petco Love will hold an event to donate the funds at the Petco location on West Newberry Road at 2 p.m. The money will be used to support their efforts to care for abandoned and neglected animals in North Central Florida.

“We are incredibly grateful for this life-saving investment from Petco Love,” said Heather Thomas, executive director of the humane society. “We rescue nearly 3,000 pets a year from shelters across the North Central Florida region. Support from Petco Love will help ensure we can continue to match pets and people for a lifetime.”

Petco Love is a nonprofit supported by pet supply retailer Petco with the goal of finding loving homes for pets in need.

“Our investment in HSNCF is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

