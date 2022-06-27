Advertisement

Reproductive healthcare providers challenge Florida’s 15-week abortion ban in state court

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Reproductive health providers have asked a state court in Florida to block a new law limiting abortion from taking effect on Friday, arguing that the state constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy including abortion.

Planned Parenthood is among those seeking a temporary emergency injunction. A Florida synagogue also sued, saying the government intrusion violates the privacy rights and religious freedoms of Jewish women.

Florida currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks. Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature and governor approved a 15-week law that includes fines and jail time for violators.

A judge set a hearing for 9 a.m. Monday in Tallahassee.

