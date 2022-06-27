Russell Report: Gator Football Preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators’ new football coach is building his team.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell explains how the modern college football recruiting climate is impacting the team.

College football recruiting has always been difficult but today it’s just crazy. You had better produce, and produce early, or the Twitter universe will explode. Well, that’s exactly what has happened when it comes to the new Florida football coach Billy Napier. The Gators recently lost out on some top prospects many thought would end up being Gators, and that sent some in the fan base into a tither. Fire Napier, he can’t recruit, he’s another Jim McElwain...You get the idea. Well, perhaps in response to the recruiting losses, some in the Gator hierarchy thought that Napier should pen a state of the program letter to fans and that’s what he did a few days ago. In that letter, he basically said for fans to be patient, and he touted the opening of the new $85M football facility and the Gatormade program as things that will help the program in the future. The gators then got four-star and Buchholz product defensive line prospect Gavin Hill to commit, but it still put the Gators at number 33 in the 24/7 sports recruiting rankings for 2023.

What seems to have some Gator fans upset is the Florida administration’s seeming unwillingness to pull the trigger on big NIL deals that will pay athletes huge amounts of money to come to college. Look, I’m no fan of this, although I have always believed athletes should be paid something because of the millions of dollars the NCAA has made off of them but I never dreamed it would get to this level. It’s a bit seedy, and frankly unnerving, that this is going on in college athletics. But the big boys, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Texas A&M, and others are shelling out money like candy and they’re getting the top flight recruits. What do you think it took to get arch manning to come to Texas? These schools are seemingly putting their collective monies where their mouths are and it’s paying off while some gator fans see their program lagging behind in this new nil world. But should that surprise you? Since being hit with NCAA sanctions in the 1980′s, the Florida administration has always been conservative and cautious in its approach to athletics and it’s hard to argue with the results.

But it’s a new world we are entering, and we’ll see if Florida adjusts to it. And please don’t blame the athletes for taking the money...We’ve seen pro golfers leave the PGA tour for the liv tour in droves for the money some Saudi Arabian dude is shelling out so don’t hate on 18-year-olds who get piles of big money opportunities thrown at them. It’s just the way it is.

Billy Napier has the reputation of being a good recruiter but now the recruiting landscape has changed and we’ll see if Florida changes with it. And the problem is, Florida, and everyone else is doing this sort of blindly, because there are still no hard and fast rules for nil, and some schools down the road might end up being penalized for what they are doing. But those schools are also deciding to seemingly go all in and take advantage of all the uncertainty with NIL and in the short term, it is paying off for them in getting top-rated recruits. Where will Florida end up in this crazy and uncertain picture? Time will tell. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

