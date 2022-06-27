Summerfield man arrested after assaulting multiple people in road rage incident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Summerfield man is in jail in Alachua County after assaulting multiple people and causing an accident in a fit of road rage.

43-year-old Corby Richardson was arrested Saturday morning after witnesses say he chased two people down in his truck.

Richardson ran their vehicle off the road causing them to wreck into a ditch along west Newberry Road in Gainesville.

Gainesville police officers say Richardson hit another man and even swung on a cop before being arrested.

Richardson is being charged with multiple accounts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

His bond is set at $120,000 dollars.

