Summerfield man arrested after assaulting multiple people in road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Summerfield man is in jail in Alachua County after assaulting multiple people and causing an accident in a fit of road rage.
43-year-old Corby Richardson was arrested Saturday morning after witnesses say he chased two people down in his truck.
Richardson ran their vehicle off the road causing them to wreck into a ditch along west Newberry Road in Gainesville.
Gainesville police officers say Richardson hit another man and even swung on a cop before being arrested.
Richardson is being charged with multiple accounts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
His bond is set at $120,000 dollars.
