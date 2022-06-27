Advertisement

Summerfield man arrested after assaulting multiple people in road rage incident

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Summerfield man is in jail in Alachua County after assaulting multiple people and causing an accident in a fit of road rage.

43-year-old Corby Richardson was arrested Saturday morning after witnesses say he chased two people down in his truck.

Richardson ran their vehicle off the road causing them to wreck into a ditch along west Newberry Road in Gainesville.

Gainesville police officers say Richardson hit another man and even swung on a cop before being arrested.

Richardson is being charged with multiple accounts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

His bond is set at $120,000 dollars.

