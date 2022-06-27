UF Health hires diversity officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health officials named their new Chief Diversity Officer.

Doctor Lakesha Butler is taking over this position, come August 22nd

Butler was a professor of pharmacy practice and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Southern Illinois University.

She is trained in facilitating diversity-related discussion and policy change.

Butler will work with diversity liaisons in the six health colleges, the UF Health Hospitals in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Central Florida, and the Lake Nona campus in Orlando.

TRENDING:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.