Advertisement

UF Health hires diversity officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health officials named their new Chief Diversity Officer.

Doctor Lakesha Butler is taking over this position, come August 22nd

Butler was a professor of pharmacy practice and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Southern Illinois University.

She is trained in facilitating diversity-related discussion and policy change.

Butler will work with diversity liaisons in the six health colleges, the UF Health Hospitals in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Central Florida, and the Lake Nona campus in Orlando.

TRENDING:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

UF HEALTH DIVERSITY OFFICER
UF HEALTH DIVERSITY OFFICER HIRED
Florida 15-week abortion law challenged in court
Reproductive healthcare providers challenge Florida’s 15-week abortion ban in state court
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Crime scene
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigates block party shooting in Archer