GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - National Teal Out day to highlight PTSD will be commemorated in Ocala with a 2.2-mile walk/run at the McPherson Governmental Campus wellness trail.

Special teal PTSD awareness t-shirts are being offered for sale to support the cause.

In the middle of an overcrowding crisis at Alachua County Animal Services, animal resources and care volunteers are getting together at a special meeting on animal care on Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Florida Gateway College kicks off its 75th-anniversary celebration with the grand opening of the Quinn & Keith Leibfried stem building on Thursday.

North Central Florida’s Independence Day weekend celebrations kick off on Friday with a fireworks celebration at the Tri-County nursing home in Dixie County.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.