Alachua City Commissioners unanimously support the county’s proposed tax initiative

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua City Commissioners are unanimously supporting the county’s proposed tax initiative.

Right now, people in Alachua County pay a half cent tax for Wild Spaces Public Places projects, but county commissioners are hoping enough residents will get on board with adding another half cent that would go toward infrastructure and other projects.

“I am in favor of improved roads, I am in favor of good fire stations, I am in favor of affordable housing,” said Jim Curington, Alachua resident.

If county commissioners get their way, they say this tax will cover all of those things.

“The public confidence has eroded like the roads have overtime... We are not focused on that part of public safety,” said Ed Potts, Alachua City Commissioner.

The penny sales tax would go through 2032.

One Alachua resident said he voted for a road tax years ago, that he didn’t feel county commissioners spent appropriately, so getting enough people to vote yes on this tax may be a challenge.

“A lot of people did not vote the next two or three times. They voted it down the next two or three times and that created a lack of confidence,” said Tom Hubbard, Alachua resident.

Hubbard said he’d like the Wild Spaces and Public Places tax to be separate from the infrastructure tax, “but it’s my understanding when we’re talking today that they can only put one on the ballot at a time, so I think that’s why they’ve tied them together to try to appeal to people in both camps.”

The City of Alachua would get the third highest portion of the tax after the county and Gainesville, based on population.

This proposal will be on the ballot for Alachua County residents on November 8th.

