The Alachua County Commission will consider the request to spend $942k on the Wild Spaces Public Places land purchase at Barr Hammock

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners consider request to spend $942k.

They would spend the money on the Wild Spaces Public Places land purchase at Barr Hammock.

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m.

The public is welcome to come to the meeting and comment.

They will have an opportunity to speak about items not on the agenda from noon until 5:30.

The time per speaker is limited to three minutes.

