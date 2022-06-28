Alachua County School District reverses clear backpack rule after backlash from parents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One day after announcing clear backpacks will be required for middle and high school students, Alachua County Public Schools is eliminating the rule.

School district officials worked with law enforcement to create the rule following recent mass shootings including the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Tx. It was announced on Monday, and by Tuesday afternoon an email was sent to parents reversing the rule.

The email states, “After hearing from families about the potential impact of a clear backpack requirement for middle and high school students, the district will NOT be moving forward with the requirement for the 2022-23 school year.”

Alachua County School Board Member Leonnetta Mcneally confirmed the district is working with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to decide on future policies.

The policy change follows a petition asking for the school board to reverse the policy.

“Families have shared very strong concerns with me and Board members about the use of clear backpacks,” said Superintendent Shane Andrew. “I’ve spoken with Board members individually, with Chief Scott at GPD (Gainesville Police Department) and with Sheriff Watson at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and they agree we should spend more time discussing this and other safety proposals.”

