Bradford County Schools are having a job fair
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job fair at Bradford County schools.
The event is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
It will be held in the Bradford High School Gymnasium.
Jobs will be offered on-site.
These jobs include instructional, food service, bus drivers, and substitutes.
