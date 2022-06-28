Advertisement

Bradford County Schools are having a job fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job fair at Bradford County schools.

The event is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

It will be held in the Bradford High School Gymnasium.

TRENDING STORY: ‘I’m so at ease now’: Childcare organizations assist parents with alternate daycare options after reported child abuse cases in Bradford Preschool

Jobs will be offered on-site.

These jobs include instructional, food service, bus drivers, and substitutes.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Scorpio Construction is hosting a meet and greet for candidates at the Gainesville Commission
Scorpio Construction is hosting a meet and greet for candidates at the Gainesville Commission
The Alachua County Commission will the consider the request to spend $942k on the Wild Spaces...
The Alachua County Commission will consider the request to spend $942k on the Wild Spaces Public Places land purchase at Barr Hammock
The Alachua County Commission will the consider the request to spend $942k on the Wild Spaces...
Scorpio Construction is hosting a meet and greet for candidates at the Gainesville Commission
Bradford County Schools are having a job fair
Bradford County Schools are having a job fair