Bradford County Schools are having a job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job fair at Bradford County schools.

The event is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

It will be held in the Bradford High School Gymnasium.

TRENDING STORY: ‘I’m so at ease now’: Childcare organizations assist parents with alternate daycare options after reported child abuse cases in Bradford Preschool

Jobs will be offered on-site.

These jobs include instructional, food service, bus drivers, and substitutes.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.