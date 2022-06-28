Firefighters rescue two people trapped in a wrecked truck in Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near the City of Archer Tuesday morning.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on State Road 45. Two vehicles collided causing heavy damage to both.

Two people were trapped inside their pickup truck. Crews used the jaws of life to remove them from the vehicle.

Both were removed and taken to the hospital.

ACFR crews rescue two people trapped in pickup truck (ACFR)

