Gainesville man arrested after attempted murder during an armed home invasion robbery

Cedric Cohens, 20, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is likely paralyzed after being shot during an armed home invasion robbery at a Gainesville apartment complex Monday night.

According to the arrest report, the victim invited Cedric Cohens, 20, to his apartment at The Enclave on Southwest 35th Place. When Cohen said he was ready to leave around 11:00 p.m., he allowed three armed men to enter the apartment.

One of the men, who are known to be friends of Cohen, pistol-whipped the victim and forced him into a bedroom. They then stole about $2,000 in cash as well as various drugs.

The victim’s father, who had been asleep when the men arrived, woke up and ran to his son’s room. One of the men shot the father in the back. They then ran from the apartment.

The wounded victim was taken to UF Health Shands where doctors say the bullet severed his spinal cord. Doctors expect him to be paralyzed from the neck down.

Cohen was found by officers shortly afterward and positively identified by the victim in a photo lineup. Cohen first gave multiple inconsistent stories to the detective, before admitting to visiting the victim’s apartment and setting up the robbery.

He claims he intended to rob the victim with the men, but didn’t know they would bring guns or hurt anyone.

Cohen is charged with armed robbery and attempted homicide during the act of committing a felony. He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $1.25 million bond.

Gainesville Police officers are working to identify the other men involved in the armed robbery.

