Hawthorne community celebrates 90 years of Homecoming

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hawthorne kicks off its 90th Homecoming with four days of events to honor the city’s history. Speaking with Hawthorne Mayor Jacquelyn Randall about the 90th anniversary, she said get ready for a family affair.

The opening ceremony is Thursday afternoon at 2 pm featuring speaker, Pop Herring. Randall said Herring is a pillar within the Hawthorne community.

She also mentioned that opening day is the most exciting for first-timers and homecoming legends. Randall said me she has been at every Homecoming since she was a little girl.

“It’s definitely been a family tradition for us. I can recall that all of my family, even though they weren’t a part of the Hawthorne community, would come and celebrate that time with us,” said Randall. “And so now, to see it full circle through our children is a blessing. It’s really something that we’re all looking forward to.”

Homecoming events continue with a balloon release, gospel extravaganza and a community-wide kickball game in the following days. Now for opening day, Randall said come ready to eat, ready for the heat and to bring a seat.

