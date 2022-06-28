I-75 southbound wreck backs up morning traffic in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Interstate 75 southbound is back open in Lake City after an early morning crash blocked lanes on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. blocking the right and center lanes at mile marker 421 near the Tustenuggee Avenue overpass.

Traffic was backed up to State Road 47.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and emergency crews cleared the roadway by 7:15 a.m.

Troopers also reported injuries.

