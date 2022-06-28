“I think it misses the mark”: Alachua County school staff overturn clear backpack rule

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The clear backpack rule is now part of the past.

One day after Alachua County school staff announced that all middle and high school students would be required to wear clear backpacks, they’re now reversing course.

“Large organizations are very guilty of trying to appear like they’re doing something when in fact it doesn’t really address the problem,” said Tim Marden, Newberry City Commissioner.

Marden was just one of many to speak out about the initial decision.

“I think it misses the mark,” he said. “I think there’s ways you can get around smuggling stuff into school. It could be anything from guns to a knife or anything for that matter.”

One person named Julia Klein started a petition that has gained more than 1,900 signatures.

Since the rule was overturned, Klein made a post on the page saying, “We couldn’t have done it without this petition. Keep on fighting for what you think is right!”

While some said they didn’t feel clear backpacks were a true solution to addressing problems with school safety, one deputy said it’s not meant to be the final answer but rather a start to addressing the problem.

“This is one level of security. It’s not a catch all that’s gonna stop everything, but the determent I think is worth it,” said Lt. Richard Lalonde, who supervises ASO’s school resource officer program.

Lalonde said he thinks new safety measures take time to get used to.

“Just like when UF mandated clear bags at football games. Initially, there was some people who weren’t happy about it. Now, it’s part of the norm.”

In the most recent announcement, Superintendent Shane Andrew said, “I’ve spoken with Board members individually, with Chief Scott at GPD (Gainesville Police Department) and with Sheriff Watson at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and they agree we should spend more time discussing this and other safety proposals.”

