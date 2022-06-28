Inflation causing people in NCFL to re-think where their money goes

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From the gas station to the grocery store, families in north-central Florida are struggling to make ends meet. Data from the month of May from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change over time of prices, “increased 1.0 percent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in April.”

The report states over the past year, the index reached 8.6%.

In the sunshine state, according to a recent study done by the University of South Florida, out of 600 Floridians polled, nearly half of them agree that the rise of inflation has made it more difficult for them to pay for essential bills, and more than three-fourths of them reported it impacted their grocery bill.

It’s caused many to re-think where their money goes.

We met Deb Shamp and her two kids playing on the swing set at Tuscawilla park - a free activity. Shamp said her biggest cost right now is groceries.

“The girls go through, just by themselves, about $100 in regular meals, snacks, [and] drinks a week,” she said frustrated at the rise of inflation.

The single mom like so many others are in need of some extra help and advice. “We help the members as much as we can, and each individual has a different situation,” said President and CEO of Ocala Community Credit Union, Steven Nazaruk.

Throughout the pandemic, he’s not only had to balance his own budget for the credit union but also help members through these tumultuous times.

He advised there are some things we should all be doing.

“The first thing you do is, you pay your bills. The second thing is [to] feed your family. The third thing is to save money for a rainy day, for the future,” he said.

A certainly uncertain future.

“The most we can do is hope and pray that the prices will all come down eventually but I don’t see that happening any time soon,” Shamp said.

