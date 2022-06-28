Lake City Police arrested three men after reports of shots fired

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men were arrested in Lake City on Monday following reports of shots fired in a neighborhood.

Around noon, residents called police after reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Aberdeen Avenue and Martin Luther King Street.

A witness told officers Ronald Jones, 43, was shooting a gun from the porch. Officers arrested Jones and Shavontae Mitchell, 23. Both were in the possession of handguns and numerous shell casings were found on the porch.

Officers then searched the home and found Marvin Damon, 66, asleep with a stolen handgun next to him. They also found another handgun, several magazines, ammunition, a rifle, and various drugs.

Jones and Michell are both charged with firing a weapon in public, and Damon is charged with dealing in stolen property and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

