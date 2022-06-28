Advertisement

‘Last time I was here I was escorted out’: Raemi Eagle-Glenn sworn in to the Alachua County Commission

Reemi Eagle-Glenn swearing-in to the Alachua County Commission
Reemi Eagle-Glenn swearing-in to the Alachua County Commission(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The newest Alachua County commissioner was sworn in Tuesday after being appointed to the position by Gov. Ron Desantis.

A swearing-in ceremony was held for Gainesville attorney Raemi Eagle-Glenn who is joining the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners. She fills the district one seat left vacant by Mary Alford.

Alford resigned after accusations circulated that she did not live in the district she represents.

During her speech following the ceremony, Eagle-Glenn acknowledged the fact that she is the first Republican on the board since 2014. She also noted the irony that the last time she was at a board meeting she was “escorted out for not wearing a mask.”

Eagle-Glenn addresses the irony of joining the commission after being kicked out of a previous meeting.

The district one seat is on the ballot Aug. 23 and Eagle-Glenn is running for the seat. She is being challenged by the former commissioner for the district, Democrat Mary Alford.

